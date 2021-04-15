2,694 Shares in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Purchased by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $77.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.90 and a 200-day moving average of $67.74. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $47.40 and a twelve month high of $77.91.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

