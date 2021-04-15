$3.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will report sales of $3.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.67 billion. Consolidated Edison posted sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full-year sales of $12.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.63 billion to $12.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $13.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Consolidated Edison.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on ED. TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

Shares of ED traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,988. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.11. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,695,385,000 after buying an additional 3,614,960 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,014,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,869,000 after purchasing an additional 47,664 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $215,203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,148,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,516,000 after purchasing an additional 49,557 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Edison (ED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.