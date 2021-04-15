$32.77 Million in Sales Expected for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to post sales of $32.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.45 million to $33.09 million. Dynagas LNG Partners reported sales of $34.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $131.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.90 million to $134.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $127.10 million, with estimates ranging from $123.40 million to $130.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million.

DLNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 144,692 shares in the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLNG stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.72. 29,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,251. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $96.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.91.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

