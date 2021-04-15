$322.33 Million in Sales Expected for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) will post sales of $322.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for VeriSign’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $321.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $323.24 million. VeriSign reported sales of $312.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VeriSign will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VeriSign.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $320.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.29 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.60.

In other VeriSign news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $190,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,191,898.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,040,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,664. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $203.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $221.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.21.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

