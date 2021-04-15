4,510 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Bought by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in JD.com by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ JD opened at $78.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.07. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.58 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $104.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JD. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.
About JD.com
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
