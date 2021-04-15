4,510 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Bought by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in JD.com by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JD opened at $78.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.07. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.58 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $104.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JD. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

