6,141 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after acquiring an additional 583,073 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 24,258.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 484,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after acquiring an additional 482,013 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $17,909,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,274,000 after acquiring an additional 350,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $88,415,000 after acquiring an additional 343,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $80.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.02 and a 200 day moving average of $53.49. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.