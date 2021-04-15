88mph Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.59 Million (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, 88mph has traded 29.4% higher against the dollar. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $64.34 million and $2.59 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 88mph coin can now be bought for approximately $178.17 or 0.00282881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00068859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00019693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $472.19 or 0.00749695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00089510 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,836.52 or 0.06091211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00033637 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 389,595 coins and its circulating supply is 361,135 coins. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

