8,997 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Acquired by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSJM. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 560.5% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 418,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 354,923 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,086,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 388.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 332,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 264,278 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4,332.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 192,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 188,323 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,791,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJM opened at $23.39 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.