A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.86.

AOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

In other news, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,179. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 242,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 25,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 13,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.42 and a 200-day moving average of $58.35. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

