ABB (NYSE:ABB) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

ABB (NYSE:ABB) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ABB has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $32.10.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. ABB’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABB will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,258,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,615,000 after acquiring an additional 678,699 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,483,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,426,000 after purchasing an additional 211,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,418,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ABB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,684,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

