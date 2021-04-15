Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACCYY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Accor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS ACCYY traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $8.22. The company had a trading volume of 39,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,039. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.07. Accor has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $8.68.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

