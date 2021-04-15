Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.75

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 90 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANIOY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Acerinox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Acerinox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

