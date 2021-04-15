adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADDYY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded adidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.00.

ADDYY stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.00. 55,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,973. adidas has a 12-month low of $102.27 and a 12-month high of $185.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.17, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. adidas had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Research analysts predict that adidas will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in adidas by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in adidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

