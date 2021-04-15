Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,389 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,290 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 2.9% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.11% of Adobe worth $257,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,909,790,000 after purchasing an additional 278,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,359,174,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $12.35 on Thursday, reaching $522.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,906. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $463.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.50. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.21 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.58.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.