ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.61.

ADT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In other ADT news, EVP David W. Smail acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 407,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,384.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James David Devries bought 143,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $1,019,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,918,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,937,336.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.32. 2,486,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,414,353. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.44). ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

