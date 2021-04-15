Advantage Oil & Gas’ (AAVVF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upgraded Advantage Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $3.75 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.03.

Shares of AAVVF stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 18,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,255. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $475.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.83.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 133.25%. The company had revenue of $53.66 million for the quarter.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

