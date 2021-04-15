Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Buys 135 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.82.

MMM traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $197.61. 35,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,624. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.22. The firm has a market cap of $114.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $199.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.