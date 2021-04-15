Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 790,766 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $93,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after acquiring an additional 93,675 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

QCOM traded up $2.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.98. 318,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,613,975. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.11. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.75 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $155.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

