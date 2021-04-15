Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 154,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,000. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 1.9% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after buying an additional 17,452,785 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812,530 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301,054 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,730 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,620,000 after buying an additional 36,566,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

WFC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.91. 1,172,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,489,555. The company has a market cap of $173.26 billion, a PE ratio of 112.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $42.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

