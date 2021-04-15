Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after buying an additional 5,259,579 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after buying an additional 1,188,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,788,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.16. 294,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,120,462. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.34 and its 200-day moving average is $89.54. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70. The stock has a market cap of $198.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

