Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

ADYEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Adyen Company Profile

