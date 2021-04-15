Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

AEOXF has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Aeroports de Paris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aeroports de Paris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

Shares of AEOXF stock traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.00. The stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 175. Aeroports de Paris has a 12-month low of $78.60 and a 12-month high of $134.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.58.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, constructs, and operates airports. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; Issy-les-Moulineaux heliport; and 10 general aviation airfields in France.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.