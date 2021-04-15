AF Acquisition (NASDAQ:AFAQU) Trading Down 0.5%

AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 19,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 315,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

About AF Acquisition (NASDAQ:AFAQU)

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

