AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48.

About AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling services.

