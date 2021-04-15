Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.66. Alibaba Group posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year earnings of $10.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.69 to $10.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $12.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on BABA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.04. 511,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,554,934. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $189.53 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $646.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

What is a dead cat bounce?

