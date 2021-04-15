Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $239.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.76. The company has a market capitalization of $647.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $189.53 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.88.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

