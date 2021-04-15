Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Receives $10.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 28,858 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 510,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 101,360 shares in the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALNA traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 840,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,197. The firm has a market cap of $68.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.39. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

