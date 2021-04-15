Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

JCIC Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 5.1% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 100.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 46.2% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,254.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,101.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,849.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,209.71 and a 1-year high of $2,289.04. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,280.05.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

