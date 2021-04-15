Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Ameren from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.38.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of AEE opened at $82.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.