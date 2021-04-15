American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Update

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the March 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

AMS traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.42. 15,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,543. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $3.58.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.