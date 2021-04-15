American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Update

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the March 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

AMS traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.42. 15,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,543. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $3.58.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

