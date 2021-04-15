Analysts Anticipate Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to announce sales of $43.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.20 million and the lowest is $40.70 million. Phreesia reported sales of $33.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year sales of $184.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.10 million to $186.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $223.53 million, with estimates ranging from $215.30 million to $228.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PHR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Phreesia from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 59,986 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $3,836,104.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 10,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,660 shares of company stock worth $23,420,132. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Phreesia by 29.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHR traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.42. 326,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,244. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -86.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.58. Phreesia has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $81.59.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

