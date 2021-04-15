Analysts Expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.64. Albany International posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $226.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.88 million.

AIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albany International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

In related news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $48,162.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382. Corporate insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Albany International by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Albany International by 35.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Albany International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 112,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Albany International by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,248. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $43.16 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

