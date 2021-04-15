Analysts Expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.16. ChannelAdvisor also posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $40.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.97 million.

ECOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ChannelAdvisor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Timothy Buckley sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,082.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $8,842,128.75. Insiders sold 390,424 shares of company stock worth $10,124,648 in the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOM. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 20.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 111,582 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 722.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 12.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECOM stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.40. 6,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,429. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $754.79 million, a P/E ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14.

ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

