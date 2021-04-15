Analysts Expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.28. Eaton reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year earnings of $5.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Eaton by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in Eaton by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.24. 1,551,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $143.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.62%.

Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

