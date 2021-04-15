Analysts Set AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) PT at $125.88

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.88.

ABC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,062,993.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,507 shares of company stock valued at $8,617,805 in the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 114,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 40,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,083. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $81.51 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

