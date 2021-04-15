Analysts Set Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Target Price at $7.08

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.08.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AM. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $8.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 3.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $203.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AM. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 8.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $2,769,000. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

