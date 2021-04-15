Analysts Set Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target at $71.25

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $308,010,000 after buying an additional 2,818,825 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6,928.1% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,725,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,181,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 792.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,063 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,388,000 after purchasing an additional 715,744 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,681,000. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $73.75 on Monday. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $77.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

