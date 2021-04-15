Analysts Set National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) PT at $39.33

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B&I Capital AG acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,426,000. Hill Winds Capital LP grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 138,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,946,000 after purchasing an additional 147,438 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.95. 15,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,277. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.07 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.19 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

