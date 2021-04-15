Analysts Set Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Target Price at $74.93

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.93.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,224. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.28 and a 200-day moving average of $68.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.11, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Semtech has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.24 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Semtech’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $214,260.00. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $1,601,096 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Semtech by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

