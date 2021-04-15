Analysts Set Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) PT at $77.73

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,794,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,987,708. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.79. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2,408.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Valero Energy by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

