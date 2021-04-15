Aragon (ANT) Hits Market Capitalization of $436.03 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 15th. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Aragon has a market cap of $436.03 million and $73.68 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.01 or 0.00017558 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00066884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $462.97 or 0.00738449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00088895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00033150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00037723 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon (ANT) is a coin. It launched on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 coins and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 coins. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org . The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network. ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens. Aragon is now introducing ANTv2: a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers. ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight. “

Aragon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

