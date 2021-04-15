ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Lowered to C$12.50 at National Bankshares

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price lowered by analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ARX. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.19.

Shares of ARC Resources stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.65. 2,110,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.84. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$4.36 and a twelve month high of C$8.67. The company has a market cap of C$5.54 billion and a PE ratio of -4.94.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

