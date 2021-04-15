Areion Asset Management Co Ltd Makes New $3.85 Million Investment in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Areion Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 380,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,000. Soaring Eagle Acquisition accounts for 19.2% of Areion Asset Management Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Separately, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $344,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SRNGU opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $11.29.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

