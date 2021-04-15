Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.48

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.48 and last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 41809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARCC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,378,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after buying an additional 1,360,819 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,045,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Ares Capital by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 489,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 289,249 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Ares Capital by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 784,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 229,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ares Capital by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,220,000 after purchasing an additional 177,286 shares during the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

