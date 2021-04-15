Argan, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:AGX)

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

Argan has increased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:AGX traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $53.27. 113,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,084. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.78 and a beta of 0.58. Argan has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Argan had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 2.13%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Argan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

