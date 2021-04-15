Arvest Bank Trust Division Acquires New Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $93.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.74. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $94.64.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

