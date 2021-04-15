Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Short Interest Update

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the March 15th total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Aryzta stock remained flat at $$0.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41. Aryzta has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARZTY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Aryzta in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. AlphaValue raised Aryzta to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Aryzta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked goods and morning goods, and savoury and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers.

