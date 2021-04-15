Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) EVP Sells $84,538.80 in Stock

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total value of $84,538.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,190.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Hague also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, John Hague sold 3,488 shares of Aspen Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $503,004.48.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.51. 21,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,318. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.15 and a twelve month high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

