Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,500 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 49,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in Expedia Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 22,160 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $171.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $187.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.81.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

