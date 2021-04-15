Atlas Brown Inc. Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.79.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $176.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $152.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.95.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

